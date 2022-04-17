Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Update

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 834,900 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 1,151,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPPMF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $584.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.49 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.39%.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.