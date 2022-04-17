Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPNG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Coupang alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,678,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,971. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06. Coupang has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $46.40.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.