Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,087,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,971. Coupang has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.06.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Coupang’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

