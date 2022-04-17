Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $748,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 2.01. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

