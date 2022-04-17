Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the March 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CIK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 336,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,567. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.