Critical Analysis: Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) versus iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kidpik and iMedia Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

iMedia Brands has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 351.98%. Given iMedia Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Kidpik.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of iMedia Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kidpik and iMedia Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million 0.97 -$5.95 million N/A N/A iMedia Brands $551.13 million 0.18 -$22.01 million ($1.10) -4.29

Kidpik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iMedia Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Kidpik and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik N/A N/A N/A iMedia Brands -3.99% -29.20% -6.39%

About Kidpik (Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells girls' and boys' apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrication; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, and hair goods. The company serves its customers through its retail website, kidpik.com; Amazon; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. Kidpik Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About iMedia Brands (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories. The Emerging segment consists of its developing business models, which include Media Commerce Services, ShopHQHealth, ShopBulldogTV, and J.W. Hulme and Float Left. The company was founded on June 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

