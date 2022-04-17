Critical Analysis: Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) vs. MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Materialise and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materialise 6.38% 6.74% 3.37% MongoDB -35.12% -66.70% -13.68%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Materialise and MongoDB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materialise 0 1 3 0 2.75 MongoDB 0 1 13 0 2.93

Materialise presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. MongoDB has a consensus price target of $492.13, indicating a potential upside of 18.16%. Given Materialise’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Materialise is more favorable than MongoDB.

Risk & Volatility

Materialise has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of Materialise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of MongoDB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Materialise and MongoDB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materialise $232.69 million 4.27 $14.90 million $0.25 73.44 MongoDB $873.78 million 32.21 -$306.87 million ($4.74) -87.87

Materialise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materialise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Materialise (Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine manufacturers; production companies and contract manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. The Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, research institutes, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printing services, design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts to industrial and commercial customers. The company has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Corin Ltd; Medtronic Inc.; and Abbott Laboratories Inc. Materialise NV was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

