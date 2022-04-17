Critical Analysis: New Concept Energy (GBR) vs. Its Rivals

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare New Concept Energy to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Concept Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $100,000.00 $70,000.00 153.08 New Concept Energy Competitors $8.94 billion $557.26 million 3.26

New Concept Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. New Concept Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 68.63% 1.58% 1.52% New Concept Energy Competitors -14.35% 0.23% 6.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for New Concept Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A New Concept Energy Competitors 2212 10920 15699 606 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 6.60%. Given New Concept Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Concept Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

New Concept Energy rivals beat New Concept Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About New Concept Energy (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

