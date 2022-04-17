Critical Analysis: PureCycle Technologies (PCT) vs. Its Rivals

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is one of 20 public companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PureCycle Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A -$77.50 million -8.21 PureCycle Technologies Competitors $14.34 billion $1.38 billion 44.12

PureCycle Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08% PureCycle Technologies Competitors 2.20% 15.42% 5.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.62, suggesting that their average share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PureCycle Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors 211 1076 1420 50 2.47

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 222.01%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 15.57%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

PureCycle Technologies peers beat PureCycle Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

