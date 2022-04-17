Critical Contrast: Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eagle Financial Services and Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Merchants Bancorp has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.89%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Services 20.41% 10.19% 0.89% Merchants Bancorp 48.40% 31.42% 2.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Merchants Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Services $54.00 million 2.29 $11.02 million $3.20 11.08 Merchants Bancorp $469.22 million 2.37 $227.10 million $5.33 4.81

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eagle Financial Services pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merchants Bancorp pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Eagle Financial Services on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Financial Services (Get Rating)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berryville, VA.

About Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. This segment also offers customized loan products for independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing projects; and operates as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products, as well as multi-family construction and bridge, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural, residential mortgage, and consumer loan products. This segment also provides single-family mortgage lending; construction, bridge, and lot financing; first-lien home equity lines of credit; and small business administration lending products and services. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

