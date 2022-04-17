Critical Contrast: Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Forma Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forma Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 530.30%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 140.90%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than Jounce Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 3.89 -$172.96 million ($3.65) -2.26 Jounce Therapeutics $26.91 million 13.02 -$90.87 million ($1.84) -3.68

Jounce Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forma Therapeutics. Jounce Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forma Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Forma Therapeutics has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forma Therapeutics N/A -30.93% -28.51% Jounce Therapeutics N/A -35.19% -31.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Forma Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors. It is also developing JTX-8064, an antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2, which is a cell surface receptor expressed on macrophages; JTX -1484 for myeloid; and JTX-1811, an anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete intra-tumoral T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.