Critical Contrast: NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) and Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD)

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

NextNav has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Blockchain has a beta of 4.18, indicating that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextNav and Applied Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11% Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextNav and Applied Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 951.53 -$144.67 million N/A N/A Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Applied Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextNav.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NextNav and Applied Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00 Applied Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextNav presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.62%. Given NextNav’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than Applied Blockchain.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied Blockchain beats NextNav on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

