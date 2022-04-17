Critical Survey: Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) & Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ – Get Rating) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trailblazer Resources and Latham Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Latham Group has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.61%. Given Latham Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Latham Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Latham Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trailblazer Resources and Latham Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Latham Group $630.46 million 2.46 -$62.35 million ($0.56) -23.14

Trailblazer Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Latham Group.

Profitability

This table compares Trailblazer Resources and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A Latham Group -9.89% 5.07% 1.95%

Summary

Latham Group beats Trailblazer Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trailblazer Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

