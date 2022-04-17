Critical Survey: Valaris (NYSE:VAL) vs. Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Valaris and Nabors Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Nabors Industries 1 4 1 0 2.00

Nabors Industries has a consensus price target of $120.00, indicating a potential downside of 38.52%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Valaris.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valaris and Nabors Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion 3.27 -$4.50 billion N/A N/A Nabors Industries $2.02 billion 0.83 -$569.27 million ($77.14) -2.53

Nabors Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Valaris.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Nabors Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -365.14% -220.37% -74.18% Nabors Industries -28.19% -54.43% -9.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Nabors Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nabors Industries beats Valaris on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software. The company also offers REVit, an automated real time stick-slip mitigation system; ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, an advanced directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, which provides the tools and infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. As of December 31, 2021, the company marketed approximately 301 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States, Canada, and in 20 other countries worldwide; and 29 rigs for offshore platform drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

