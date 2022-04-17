Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives $4.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cronos Group by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRON stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 19.25. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

