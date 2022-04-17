Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRKN. Dawson James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from $8.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $1.32 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRKN. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.