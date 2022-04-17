Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CRKN. Dawson James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from $8.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $1.32 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.
Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.
