Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Short Interest Update

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the March 15th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the third quarter worth $244,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the third quarter worth $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,161,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,362,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 714,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Crucible Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

