Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Curis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Curis by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Curis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in Curis by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 963,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. Curis has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

