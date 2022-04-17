Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives $12.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRIS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87. Curis has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $17.40.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Curis by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

