Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Curtiss Motorcycles stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Curtiss Motorcycles has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.80.
Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile (Get Rating)
