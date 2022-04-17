Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 33.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

