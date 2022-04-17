CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

CYBN remained flat at $$0.80 on Thursday. 569,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,346. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. CYBIN INC. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

