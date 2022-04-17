Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cyclo Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -900.76% -117.23% -90.70% Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors -435.63% -59.61% -0.06%

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.93, indicating that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of -129.53, indicating that their average share price is 13,053% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million -$14.29 million -1.22 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors $4.57 billion $425.65 million 6.65

Cyclo Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclo Therapeutics Competitors 272 1015 1294 40 2.42

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 479.71%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 20.38%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Cyclo Therapeutics rivals beat Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

