D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.64 and the lowest is $3.20. D.R. Horton posted earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.24 to $17.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.13 to $20.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.68.

NYSE DHI opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $68.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,680 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

