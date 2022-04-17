DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DALS. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,932,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,745,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,142,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

