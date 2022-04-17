Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DSNKY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 82,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,268. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $29.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile (Get Rating)
