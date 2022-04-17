Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Update

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,300 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 468,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daktronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. 172,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,812. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. Daktronics has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.35%.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 187,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 220,719 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 871,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 360,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 434.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 688,628 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 813,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 314,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

