Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DASTY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($66.30) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth $299,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth $673,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 418.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dassault Systèmes (Get Rating)
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
