Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,762,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 1,993,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.4 days.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

DVDCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.22) to €12.50 ($13.59) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.55 ($13.64) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.77.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

