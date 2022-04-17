DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) to announce $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.00. DaVita reported earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

DVA opened at $121.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60. DaVita has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in DaVita by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

