Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of DKLRF stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Decklar Resources has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

About Decklar Resources

Decklar Resources Inc, an independent international oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in Nigeria and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It focuses on appraisal and development in the West African region.

