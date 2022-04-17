Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of DKLRF stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Decklar Resources has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.32.
About Decklar Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decklar Resources (DKLRF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Decklar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decklar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.