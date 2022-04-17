Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 294,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

