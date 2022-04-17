Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Update

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DEX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,075. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

