Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DKGet Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.15. Delek US posted earnings per share of ($1.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.85.

In other Delek US news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,869 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,782. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DK opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.89. Delek US has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

