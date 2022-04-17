Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of DELL opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $45.29 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

