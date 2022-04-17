DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $989.70 million and the highest is $1.05 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.07. 887,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,640. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,514,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,179 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,288,000 after acquiring an additional 733,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,452,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,406,000 after acquiring an additional 482,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

