Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in March

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 605.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

OTCMKTS DWHHF remained flat at $$40.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.