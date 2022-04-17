Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Up 37.0% in March

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,700 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 600,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.
