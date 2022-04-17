Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

DLR opened at $145.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.00. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Unio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

