Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in March

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.78. 9,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,985. Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22.

Get Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.