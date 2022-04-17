Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. Docebo posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCBO. CIBC lowered their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Docebo by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Docebo by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.24 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. Docebo has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

