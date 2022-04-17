Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Update

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 7,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 231.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

NYSE DG opened at $248.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.50. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $250.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

