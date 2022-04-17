Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,700 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 969,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 564.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from €72.00 ($78.26) to €79.00 ($85.87) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Dollarama stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also offers products online. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,420 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

