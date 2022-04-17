Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Receives $10.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.
A number of research firms have commented on DOMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
In related news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:DOMA opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.
Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Doma will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Doma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.
