Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) to post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Dover reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.77.

DOV stock opened at $146.39 on Thursday. Dover has a 52-week low of $137.65 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,514,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,538,000 after buying an additional 220,569 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,176,000 after buying an additional 121,884 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dover by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,827,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

