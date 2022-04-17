Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $433.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) will post $433.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $422.53 million and the highest is $456.72 million. Driven Brands reported sales of $329.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,954 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 201,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,313,000 after buying an additional 224,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRVN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.65. 407,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,001. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

