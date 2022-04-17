Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $40.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Driven Brands stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,954 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 58.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 201,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

