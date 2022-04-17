Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

OTCMKTS DPMLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.51. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.03. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Dundee Securities lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

