Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW) Short Interest Down 28.9% in March

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DUNEW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 39,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,517. Dune Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

