e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $90.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.10 million to $94.50 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $377.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $381.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $401.58 million, with estimates ranging from $391.33 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

NYSE ELF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 246,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,155. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,317.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,706. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

